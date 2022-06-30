Drew Scott and Linda Phan Are So in Love with Parenthood! See Their Quotes About Son Parker

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan’s biggest dream came true when they welcomed their first child together in May 2022. The HGTV pair announced son Parker James’ arrival in a June 2022 podcast episode. They have continued to gush over their precious bundle of joy and share how they are adjusting to life as parents.

Fans were so excited to get the first glimpse of Parker on Instagram shortly after his parents publicly announced his arrival. Drew shared a photo of his little one grabbing onto Linda’s finger. In a second photo, the home renovation expert cradled the newborn’s head. Drew’s twin brother, Jonathan Scott, also shared the photos on his Instagram account with a sweet caption.

“Parker James … you don’t know this yet but you’re the luckiest kid in the world to have such an incredibly loving mommy and daddy in Drew and Linda,” he wrote. “Get ready … I’m going to spoil you.”

His heartwarming post about being an uncle earned a lot of love from fans and a cheeky reply from his brother.

“Wait, you’re going to spoil me by helping change diapers???!!! Perfect!!” Drew joked in the comments section of the post.

The couple were ecstatic to learn they were going to become parents after struggling to conceive for years. The podcast hosts, who wed in 2018, described what it was like learning Linda was pregnant through a phone call from their reproductive endocrinologist.

“I looked over at you with my jaw open,” Linda told her hubby during an interview with Reveal. “It’s kind of funny. Anticipating hearing those words, I expected to jump with joy. However, in that moment, I remember feeling more of a sense of relief.”

In December 2021, the lovebirds excitedly announced to the world they were expecting their first child together.

“It has been an adventure to get here!” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on Instagram at the time. “We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt so appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there.”

