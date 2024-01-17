Congratulations are in order for Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari! The couple announced in an Instagram post that they just welcomed their first child together.

“Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24,” the post shared on Tuesday, January 16, read. The caption accompanied a photo that they snapped of their child’s feet.

Shepherd is the second child for Josh, 51, who welcomed son Axl during his marriage to Fergie. The former couple were married from 2009 to 2019.

“With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they announced in a joint statement in 2017 after separating. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Though the pair were officially divorced in 2019, they still have proven to be amazing coparents to their son.

“Fergie is an amazing woman. She really is,” Josh said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” in September 2023. “And she’s taken Audra in. And it could be much worse. That’s the thing is you never know how these things are gonna go.”

The Shotgun Wedding actor married Audra, 30, in September 2022 after three years of dating.

“She’s a very sweet girl,” he told Access Hollywood in January 2022 after their engagement. “Very similar interests — we’re from North Dakota. We love lake life. She’s got a cabin not far from mine. We just match. She’s an amazing person.”

Josh later revealed that their relationship first came about after he sent Audra a DM on Instagram.

“I invited her over to a BBQ one weekend and she came and I was like, ‘Wow, you’re beautiful,'” he revealed during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark in September 2023. “We started dating and you know, here we are, 5 years later, with a baby on the way. She’s a pretty amazing girl, she really is.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Josh and Audra first announced they were expecting a baby together in September 2023. “Baby Duhamel coming soon,” the beauty queen captioned a photo of her sonogram on Instagram at the time.

After announcing their baby’s arrival, the comments section of the post flooded with congratulatory messages from their supporters. “Beautiful,” Fergie, 48, commented with two blue heart emojis. Lenny Kravitz, Jerry O’Connell and Jeff Beacher were among those who left sweet comments underneath the post.