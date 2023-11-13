Gordon Ramsay's Youngest Son Jesse James' Cutest Photos

Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Welcome Baby No. 6! See the Cutest Photos of Their Newborn Son

The Ramsay family could not be more thrilled with their latest addition! Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana Ramsay, announced the arrival of their sixth child, Jesse James Ramsay, on November 11, 2023.

The little one’s birth came just days after Gordon celebrated his 57th birthday. “What an amazing birthday present,” the celebrity chef gushed on Instagram. The pair are already parents to kids Megan, Holly, Jack, Matilda and Oscar, all of whom were excited to have another sibling.

