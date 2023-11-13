Your account
Gordon Ramsay with his family on the red carpet

Gordon Ramsay Is a Dad of 6 Kids! Meet the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Star’s Children Including Newborn Jesse

Updated on: Nov 13, 2023 10:02 am·
He may be known as one of the most popular chefs on Earth, but Gordon Ramsay has something he cares more about than cooking: his six children. The TV star and his wife, Tana Ramsay, have been married since 1996 and share kids Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Matilda, Oscar and their newest addition, Jesse.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about Gordon’s six kids!

