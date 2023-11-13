Matilda Ramsay

The third youngest of the Ramsay bunch, Matilda, was born on November 7, 2001. The chef’s mini-me has taken after her father and has become quite interested in cooking. She even released her own cooking book titled Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover. The teen has also appeared in shows with her dad including MasterChef Junior and Hell’s Kitchen.

Aside from following in her dad’s footsteps, Matilda and Gordon share quite the bond. They even were born on the same day! In honor of Matilda’s latest birthday in November 2020, the U.K. native praised his little girl with a sweet post on Instagram.

“Sharing a birthday with this beautiful young lady doesn’t get any better as a Dad,” he wrote alongside a pic of the two. “Happy birthday, gorgeous. Continue working hard and being respectful to all. Lots of love, Dad xxxx.”

Gordon and his youngest daughter have tons of fun in the kitchen, making TikTok videos and mastering choreography while they cook. The pair have become quite popular on the platform with millions of followers happy to see their sweet bond only getting stronger over time.