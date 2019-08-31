For years we have seen Gordon Ramsay‘s scowl at chefs left and right, but now it seems his baby boy Oscar obtained the same grumpiness — well, at least while getting his first hair cut.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, August 30 to share a photo of his youngest son getting a little trim — and let’s just say that the little one wasn’t exactly filled with joy to kick things off. “Not happy having my first hair cut …” the popular chef wrote alongside the pic. However, it seems like the 4-month-old found his smile a bit later.

Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “That facial expression looks familiar,” one person wrote. Another poked fun at Gordon’s famous line, saying, “Looks like he about to ask where the lamb sauce is.”

The Hell’s Kitchen star shares baby Oscar with his wife, Tana. The pair have been married since 1996, and they share four other kids — Megan, 21, Matilda, 17 and twins Jack and Holly, 19. This isn’t the first time that the parents have shared adorable snaps of their baby — they recently put up a pic of Oscar at the beach.

It has been quite the journey to get baby number five for the happy pair, one that unfortunately included a miscarriage. Although, when their second son finally arrived, the TV personality was quite the mess.

“I was as white as a ghost. I fell back into the chair and I fainted. They said, ‘Tana’s fine. I think it’s you we need to look after next,'” the Masterchef judge recalled to Daily Mail of the day his baby was born. “It was just a moment of madness, being out of control. I’m a control freak, always in control.”

“I had to hand him back,” he continued. “I was like a sack of s–t on a hot day. And I’m looking in his eyes thinking, ‘Oh no dude, you’re going to be p–sedd off with me when you hear about this!'” What a day!