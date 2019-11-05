Although it seems like just yesterday when Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana Ramsay welcomed their youngest child, Oscar, this past April, the 7-month-old is already accomplishing quite the milestones! In a recent video shared to Instagram, the celebrity chef’s little bundle of joy can be seen attempting to crawl around in bed.

“Trying to get the hang of this crawling thing … @oscarjramsay @gordongram,” Tana, 45, captioned the heartwarming clip of her diaper-clad son on Sunday, November 3. In the video, the little tot can be seen kneeling on both his legs and his arms while trying to get himself going. Even though Oscar didn’t perfect his crawling just yet, the determined look on his face proves that he’ll have it down in no time.

Fans of the 52-year-old restaurateur and his longtime wife — who tied the knot in 1996 and share Oscar’s older siblings, Megan Ramsay, 21, 19-year-old twins Jack Ramsay and Holly Ramsay, as well as Matilda Ramsay, 17 — couldn’t help but flood Tana’s comments with encouraging messages for their youngest child.

“So nearly there! His concentration face is adorable!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “He is my favorite baby in the entire world! His face is priceless!!!” One user even joked, writing, “He looks like he’s going to ask where the lamb sauce is!” LOL!

Ever since welcoming Oscar earlier this year, Gordon and Tana have been keeping fans updated on his milestone accomplishments. On October 9, the Tana Ramsay’s Real Family Food author shared an adorable pic of baby Oscar before his first-ever swim lesson. The Hell’s Kitchen star also documented the little guy’s first-ever haircut in late August. Aww!

Although Gordon is extremely close with his entire brood, the beloved TV personality shares a special bond with baby Oscar. In fact, the proud dad was so over the moon when his little bundle of joy arrived, he admitted that he actually passed out.

“I’ve been giddy flying in a fighter jet at 1,000 mph. I’ve done some very dangerous things underwater. But I’ve never, ever felt as vulnerable as I did when my son Oscar was born,” Gordon recalled to Daily Mail in May. “I’m sat there in the room worrying about menus and ingredients and all of a sudden this little head pops out the sun roof and you s–t yourself.”

The doting daddy added that he “cried my f–king eyes out” after he and Tana finally welcomed their youngest child to their big, loving family.

We can’t wait to see what other milestones Oscar accomplishes!