See All the Super Cute Photos Gordon Ramsay Has Shared of His Youngest Son Oscar

Gordon Ramsay is the proud dad of five kids, but his youngest son, Oscar, is his ultimate sidekick! Even though Oscar is still just a baby, the celebrity chef’s sweetest photos prove the little bundle of joy is quickly growing up.

Gordon welcomed the tot into his family after his longtime wife, Tana Ramsay, gave birth to Oscar in April 2019. The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 1996, also share their older kids, Megan, Holly, Matilda and Jack.

Since Oscar made his arrival, the Hell’s Kitchen star can’t help but gush over his little man on social media. Whether he’s sharing photos of their fun-filled adventures or showing off one of Oscar’s super cute haircuts, there’s no doubt Gordon adores his sweet mini-me.

In April, the culinary expert shared the cutest video of Oscar sitting on a giant stuffed elephant with wheels in their backyard. Gordon attached a long rope to his son’s toy and filmed a clip as he pulled him around.

“Taxi for @oscarjramsay,” Gordon jokingly captioned the video of Oscar at the time. In the background, the doting dad can be heard cracking up in laughter as his youngest child looked totally unamused.

Gordon also gave fans a glimpse inside Oscar’s first birthday celebrations in April 2020. The British TV personality uploaded an adorable video of their family singing “Happy Birthday” to Oscar.

The Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares star may have an entertaining sense of humor, but Gordon put all jokes aside when he once recalled the birth of his beloved kiddo. During a chat with the Daily Mail in May 2019, the MasterChef star explained why he “fainted” when Oscar was born.

“I’m sat there in the room worrying about menus and ingredients and all of a sudden this little head pops out the sunroof and you s—t yourself!” the loving father hilariously shared. “I cried my f—king eyes out. I’ve been giddy flying in a fighter jet at 1,000mph [since]. I’ve done some very dangerous things underwater. But I’ve never, ever felt as vulnerable as I did when my son Oscar was born.”

Gordon and Oscar are the cutest father-son duo!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the Food Network star’s cutest photos of Oscar.