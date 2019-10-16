Dad goals! Gordon Ramsay shared the most adorable video dancing in the kitchen alongside his teenage daughter Matilda. The celebrity chef took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 16, and uploaded the most hilarious — but super heartwarming — clip showing off his impressive dance moves.

“Yes, it’s true … I’ve heard the song….thanks @tillyramsay for the dance moves,” the 52-year-old hunk captioned the post, referring to the new, hit song titled “Gordon Ramsay” that was recently released by rappers HL Wave and Jhonny Flames.

The song, which was inspired by “the way [Gordon] speaks” after the two musicians watched “a bunch of compilations” of the chef’s long-running TV show, Hell’s Kitchen, according to Rolling Stone, played in the background as Gordon and his 17-year-old busted a move.

Fans of the iconic TV personality — who is also the proud dad of Megan, 21, 19-year-old twins Jack and Holly, and Oscar, 6 months — quickly flooded the comment section with sweet messages for the father-daughter duo. “This is just amazing,” one user wrote. Another echoed, “I’ve been waiting for this day!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “This is hysterical! You two are just adorable!”

Although Gordon is known for his famously foul-mouthed demeanor, it seems like nothing can make him soften up quite like his kids. While recently stopping by ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show, the doting dad of five recalled his son Oscar’s birth in April and opened up about the overwhelming experience.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

The iconic restaurateur told the show’s host that he “literally dropped to the floor and blacked out” as his wife, Tana Ramsay, welcomed their fifth child earlier this year. Although his reaction may have been unusual, Gordon explained that it was the first time he had ever been in the delivery room.

“Tana didn’t want to see me there for previous births. She said, ‘I don’t want you to see me in this state so get out,'” he said of his wife of more than 23 years. “This time around, I was there and I absolutely crapped my pants. I fainted.” Poor papa!

Even though the experience of his son’s birth was “scary,” Gordon couldn’t imagine his family without little Oscar. “He is six months, it’s extraordinary, also for the rest of the kids it’s just a welcome bundle of joy,” he gushed. “And boy, does that take you back!”

Gordon is one amazing father!