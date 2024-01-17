Jenna Dewan is expanding her family! The Step Up actress announced she is pregnant with her third child.

In a video on her Instagram page posted on Wednesday, January 17, Jenna, 43, showed off her baby bump while sitting in the bathtub. Her fiancé, Steve Kazee, played the guitar while sitting in a chair in front of the tub.

“Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” she asked her followers in the caption of the video.

The Superman & Lois alum is already a mom to daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and son Callum, whom she welcomed with Steve, 48, in March 2020.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Jenna praised her partner for being such a great dad.

​​“He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really … he’s just incredible,” she told Romper. “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”

Jenna admitted that her postpartum experience might be different this time around from when she was first pregnant at 32.

“I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see,” she added. “I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens.”

The dancer also revealed that Callum, 3, is very excited to be a big brother.

“[I told him] when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he’s like, ‘I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?’ Steve and I died laughing,” she recalled. “I said, ‘I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out [of] my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way.’”

Ultimately, the couple chose not to find out the sex of the baby before Jenna gives birth.

“You don’t race to the end because this is the last time,” she said. “So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.”