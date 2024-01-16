Clare Crawley and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, have welcomed their first child together via surrogate. The Bachelorette alum announced the news of her baby girl’s arrival in an Instagram Story shared on Monday, January 15.

“She’s here!” Clare, 42, wrote. “Healthy [and] beyond loved. Dream come true.”

In the photo, the new parents shared a sweet embrace while wearing scrubs in the hospital as they celebrated the arrival of their little one. Ryan, 48, is also a dad to two kids from a previous relationship.

The couple, who got married in February 2023, announced they were expecting their first child together in July 2023.

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!” the reality star captioned an adorable Instagram video at the time. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point.”

One day prior to their daughter’s birth, Clare posted an Instagram video with the caption, “Baby girl, we are ready for you when you are.”

“IT’S GO TIME!! Praying for a safe and quick delivery!! Can’t wait to meet her!!” Bachelor alum Caroline Lunny commented on the post.

Courtesy of Claire Crowley/Instagram

“I’m so excited for your family,” Annaliese Puccini wrote in a comment.

Clare’s friends, family and fans have all been rooting for her throughout her journey since appearing on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014. After appearances on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, Clare got another shot at love as the lead on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. She ended up getting engaged to Dale Moss midway through the season, but ultimately, their relationship didn’t work out.

Clare managed to find her happy ending after giving Ryan a chance following her split from Dale, 35.

“Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” Ryan told Us Weekly in October 2022 after proposing to Clare. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life, and [am] beyond excited about our future.”