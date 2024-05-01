Christian Slater and his wife, Brittany Lopez, are expecting their second child together. She showed off her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of Unfrosted on Tuesday, April 30, while wearing a floral dress.

The Mr. Robot actor and his spouse are already parents of a daughter, born in 2019. Christian, 54, is also a dad to older kids Eliana and Jaden, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Ryan Haddon.

The dad of three previously opened up about becoming a father again at age 50 after his youngest daughter was born.

“It’s a constant job, all the cleaning,” he said during an appearance on Today in October 2019.

“It’s the late nights … it’s become a little bit more complicated with the bottles … all the pieces,” he added, while also sharing how rewarding fatherhood was.

In another sweet appearance, Christian shared one of his daughter’s milestones after her birth.

“An official milestone is that she’s actually starting to really acknowledge us and smile, which is a big deal,” he told People in October 2019.

“Before, it would just be this involuntary thing,” he added. “Now, she sees and smiles, and that’s a beautiful milestone.”

Christian and Brittany tied the knot in 2013 and have remained rather private about their relationship ever since. The Dirty John star opened up about watching his daughter grow up right before his eyes in another sweet interview.

“It’s really incredible. She’s smiling all the time,” Christian gushed to People in June 2020 about his baby girl. “It really does brighten up your life. She’s a joy to be around.”

“I got her this little swing that you just hook up, and that’s great,” he added of his little one. “She loves to go in the swing and seems to enjoy that and laugh about that. She loves books.”

At the time, Christian’s eldest daughter, Eliana, was getting ready to leave the nest and head off to college.

“[Eliana] has really blossomed as a very beautiful, intelligent, wonderful, very kind, lovely person. She’s great with the baby and just a really warmhearted, special person,” Christian said.

“I’m proud of her and her being ready to take on life and have some of her own independent adventures now,” the Golden Globe winner gushed.