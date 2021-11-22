Today anchor Craig Melvin is a pro at juggling his busy broadcasting career and raising two children. The South Carolina native is a dad to son Delano and daughter Sybil with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak. Craig started out as a local news anchor on WIS-TV before rising to global prominence on NBC. Two constants throughout his career have been his family’s support and his pride in being a dad.

Craig joined MSNBC in 2011 to anchor the daytime news. That same year, he and Lindsay got married. The pair met while they were both working at NBC4. Lindsay had just returned from covering the Beijing Olympics, and they began to bond over their mutual interests. At first, Craig and Lindsay hid their relationship from their colleagues. Once they had officially begun dating, Craig could not picture his life with anyone else.

“She is a very good friend. She’s a very good daughter. And it’s easy to be in love when you’re 28, 29, 30, but when you’re 60, 65, that’s when it’s tested,” Craig told The Washington Post in 2011. “And she’s the kind of person that I could see changing a diaper — mine!”

With Craig landing a job at MSNBC and Lindsay landing a job at ESPN, the pair became a dominating force in the world of broadcasting. In 2014, the power couple welcomed their son, Delano. Two years later, Lindsay gave birth to their daughter, Sybil. Craig took paternity leave to stay at home with his children and navigate being a father of two. He shared his experiences as a guest blogger for People in 2016.

“Paternity leave has also given me the chance to reflect on priorities. Like many of you, one of life’s greatest challenges for me has become unplugging from the noise that consumes so much of our lives,” Craig shared. “Resisting the urge to check a timeline, news feed, clever tweet or email even while on paternity leave has been difficult, but I’ve actually been proud of my ability to stay present. Not every day or all day, but certainly better than when I’m on the clock.”

In addition to blogging about his paternity leave, Craig has led the Today series, Dads Got This, and wrote a book called Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father. He shared his own story about growing up with his dad who was struggling with alcoholism for most of his childhood. Craig and his father have now mended their relationship so that they can both enjoy their time with Sybil and Delano.

