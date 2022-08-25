Today anchor Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, could not be more perfect for each other! The NBC star and his beloved got married in 2011 and have since welcomed two beautiful children: Delano and Sybil. The pair are always gushing over their love for one another with cute quotes that will melt your heart.

Craig and Lindsay have so much in common. They are both leading personalities on major cable networks. She currently works as a sports correspondent on Fox and is often seen reporting on the sidelines at NFL games. He joined Today in 2018 and has become a favorite among viewers of the program ever since.

Broadcasting was actually what brought the power couple together back in 2008 while they were both working at WRC. The duo fell in love soon after their first meeting. The South Carolina native popped the question to his leading lady in March 2011 on a sailboat in Miami.

“That night when we met, there was something that clicked. And it wasn’t necessarily that I knew, ‘I have to be with this guy.’ But it was like, ‘I don’t want to be with anyone else that I’d hung out with,’” the blonde beauty shared in an October 2011 interview with The Washington Post. “It felt like being with the person that really gets you and that you’ve known for a really, really long time.”

After their Washington, D.C., wedding in October 2011, the lovebirds continued to thrive on television. In their personal lives, the pair decided to expand their family. Their first child together, Delano, arrived in 2014. One year later, the family planted their roots in Connecticut. They purchased a three-story home with a gorgeous backyard and ample space for their growing family.

Sybil was born in 2016. Craig and Lindsay could not be happier as the parents of two adorable children. The Emmy winner reflected on what it was like to come home after a long day of work to his wife and kids in a May 2021 interview with Parents.

“When I get home and both kids and Lindsay are there, and I get the ‘Daddy!’ and the leg grab or the hug and the kiss. It never gets old,” he said.

Keep scrolling to see Craig and Lindsay’s sweetest quotes about their marriage.