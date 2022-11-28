Sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak wears many hats! The Fox Sports reporter has covered countless news events on television, all while juggling her role as a mom of two kids, Delano and Sybil, whom she shares with her husband, Craig Melvin. When they’re not dominating the cable news lineup, the couple loves spending time on the beach and snapping swimsuit photos together.

Lindsay and Craig wed in 2011 after meeting at WRC in Washington, D.C. in 2008. As two of the biggest news anchors on television, they make quite the power couple! They welcomed their first child, son Delano, in March 2014. Their daughter, Sybil, arrived in November 2016.

Balancing their lives as parents and reporters has been something that both Craig and Lindsay have been very candid about over the years. Though the former ESPN correspondent admitted it’s hard leaving her kids to travel for work, both Delano and Sybil are interested in her broadcasts.

“I’ve shared this experience with others in sports. And they say that the hardest day is when you’re ready to hit the road and you have to leave them. But the best day is the day you know you get to go home,” she told Forbes in July 2022. “I’ve been able to take them along sometimes to see a race and my daughter was so excited when she got to meet Hailie Deegan.”

When they’re not working, Craig and Lindsay love hanging out at their Connecticut home with their two kiddos.

“When I get home and both kids and Lindsay are there and I get the ‘Daddy!’ and the leg grab or the hug and the kiss,” Craig gushed to Parents about his favorite part of his day in May 2021. “It never gets old.”

The pair love vacationing with their children near the coast. In August 2022, the Pops author and the NASCAR reporter shared photos from a family trip to Maine.

“​​Maine is always the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure,” Lindsay captioned a photo with Craig, Delano and Sybil. ”Wrapping up the summer just hanging with this bunch.”

Months earlier, the Melvin-Czarniak crew went on a getaway to Miami where they enjoyed watching the gorgeous sunset and hanging out by the ocean. For Lindsay, nothing beats sharing those beach moments with her family. “Catching a sunrise is one of my favorite things in life and sharing it with loved ones is even better,” the mom of two penned on Instagram in August 2021 during another peaceful family getaway.

