Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson’s beachside style is a perfect 10! The dancer loves sharing gorgeous bikini photos with her fans. Whether she’s lounging at her pool at home in California or taking trips with her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, her swimsuit snaps are breathtaking.

Jenna got her big break on television when she auditioned for season 10 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2013. She was one of the final eight competitors left in the competition and was even brought back as a mentor several times throughout the series. Her talent is undeniable and led her to make her debut on Dancing With the Stars in 2014.

The ballroom expert has worn so many colorful costumes and incredible pieces since becoming one of the most popular dancers on television. At home with her hubby, her style is a little simpler and cozier. In fact, Jenna actually prefers spending time in the gym or outdoors away from all of the glitz and glamor.

“I feel most empowered and beautiful when I’m in no makeup, fresh-faced and I’m sweating,” she shared in an October 2019 interview with AskMen.com. “I’m really into fitness and just being active, and I feel like that’s something that’s kind of empowered me to help me find my confidence and my truth. I’m really passionate about it, and I don’t want to say I’m a gym rat, but I love getting my body sweaty. I feel like it’s bettering myself, and that’s when I feel my best.”

Jenna, who grew up in Utah, has been dancing since she was a child. She has long used dance as her biggest form of self-expression.

“I think people automatically assume that as dancers we have insane amounts of confidence. Maybe because on camera we exude that type of energy, but if you were to meet us in real life it would be very different,” she shared in a May 2016 interview with Bella Magazine. “Unless you know me well, I tend to be very introverted and shy. I have mounds of self-confidence issues. Fortunately, I’ve been able to use dance as a way to break out of my shell. It’s always been my safe place and where I have felt my most confident and free.”

The ballroom champion’s infectious personality and smile have become a favorite among longtime Dancing With the Stars fans. Viewers were happy to see her pick up her first Mirrorball Trophy in season 26 with Adam Rippon. During the off-season, she continues to show off her incredible moves in a number of Instagram videos in between her captivating swimsuit moments.

