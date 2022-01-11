Since 1998, chef Michael Symon has been one of the most popular faces on Food Network, winning over millions of fans with his infectious personality. The Next Iron Chef winner opened several critically acclaimed restaurants, hosts multiple cooking shows and is a dedicated stepdad and grandfather. One of his favorite places to cook is his stunning kitchen in his Hamptons home that he shares with his family.

Michael and his wife, Liz, started off as friends when they met in 1990. She has one son, Kyle, from a previous marriage that The Chew host views as his own. The pair were married in 1998, just as Michael made his first appearance on Food Network. Since spending time with family is so important to him, Michael knew that his home had to be the perfect space to make lasting memories.

The Ohio native purchased the Hamptons home from a cookbook author, which meant that the kitchen was already almost a perfect fit for the culinary master. The couple did make a few renovations to make the space more family-friendly.

“Personalizing a space is the most important thing a new homeowner can do,” Michael told Food Network. “We use every bit of this kitchen because we designed it exactly for our lifestyle.”

The kitchen became particularly useful during the coronavirus pandemic when he decided to host live cooking classes on Facebook called Cook Along with Michael Symon. The Burgers, Brew and ‘Que star focused on using ingredients that he already had at home or grew in his garden. He later shot Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out at home using one of his favorite cooking gadgets, a smoker that he has in his backyard.

“Having the opportunity to shoot from my home allowed me to really connect with viewers,” Michael told TV Insider in July 2020.

The cookbook author went on to say that he “received thousands of messages, photos and videos of viewers at home and what they are making with their families. He enjoyed “helping home cooks during these difficult times” and viewed it as a “truly special” experience.

A lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns, Michael grew up tailgating with his favorite comfort foods. Now, he enjoys football Sundays at home, throwing some barbecue onto the grill or in the smoker and hanging out in the backyard with his friends.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Michael’s stunning Hamptons home.