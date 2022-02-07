In 2013, Damaris Phillips competed on season 9 of The Next Food Network Star, beating out 11 other chefs to win the grand prize. The television personality landed her own show, Southern at Heart, which ran from 2013 to 2016. After all of her success, the Guy’s Grocery Games judge and her husband, Darrick Wood, purchased a new home in 2021. They marked the big move with the renewal of their wedding vows at home.

“This year we exchanged our vows at our new house,” Damaris wrote on Instagram in June 2021. “The champagne was served in plastic cups. We ate pizza on a quilt and the dance party turned into a painting a bedroom dance party.”

Kentucky has always held a special place in Damaris’ heart, even through the fame. She has continued to show love to her home state on social media throughout her career, with recipes and books inspired by her local supporters and favorite establishments.

“I am always trying to create traditional southern dishes but update them by using flavor profiles you wouldn’t normally expect, like using Indian or Ethiopian spices,” she told PopSugar in August 2013. “I always try to make things a little more healthful. I educate people on what southern food really looks like and how large our harvests are, the abundance of produce, and why there is so much canning and pickling.”

The Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy author has never lost sight of the people and places that matter to her the most. Damaris is always snapping pics of nature and her beautiful surroundings.

“I think my hometown of Louisville is the best city in the South because of our beautiful parks,” she told Southern Living. “Everywhere you turn a delightful scene begs you to slow down and have a picnic.”

Damaris previously joined Bobby Flay to cohost The Bobby and Damaris Show in 2017. She also began hosting cooking classes on the Food Network app before joining her brother-in-law, Rutledge Wood, on Southern and Hungry on the Cooking Channel. But by far, her most popular videos are the ones she posts on TikTok and Instagram in her newly renovated kitchen.

In addition to cooking southern classics and posting recipes online, Damaris has also shared several DIY projects in her new home. She and Darrick transformed their fireplace in an innovative way. The pair also revamped their kitchen with new appliances, and of course, made sure to have several cozy nooks in the house for their cats to lounge.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Damaris’ Kentucky home.