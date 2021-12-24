When he’s not surprising chefs with a basket full of mystery ingredients on Chopped, Ted Allen loves spending time in his gorgeous home. The Food Network host lives in the 1879 Victorian brownstone in Brooklyn, New York. His interior designer husband, Barry Rice, used his expertise to create Ted’s dream kitchen.

“We ended up finding a brownstone we could swing. Previously, we had a condo in Chelsea,” Ted told the New York Post in July 2014. “It was a nice place. But there was no dirt to stick plants into — I like having outdoor space and Brooklyn makes it slightly easier.”

Purchasing a 140-year-old home meant that the couple had a lot of work cut out for them when it came to renovations. Ted shared with Dwell in April 2019 that he wanted “to design an efficient, capable kitchen but have it blend in with the existing wood.” He did just that with his beautiful and spacious culinary sanctuary, complete with ample amounts of cabinet space and shelving.

“Barry and I are both fans of a clean, crisp white kitchen. We really love stainless-steel countertops — think restaurant-style kitchens — because you can’t really damage them,” the James Beard Award winner explained. “While stainless steel can sometimes come across as cold, we weren’t worried since there is so much warmth in the kitchen already from the walnut cabinets.”

The kitchen is clad with a prep sink, two dishwashers, a double oven and a prep hood. It is located on the ground floor, right next to the patio where guests can step out to get some fresh air. Spending more and more time outdoors, Ted developed another passion in addition to cooking.

“I love gardening. … I grow tomatoes on my rooftop, in herb boxes with a little simple irrigation system,” the Queer Eye alum told Food Network in July 2015. “Nothing I love more than a fresh homegrown tomato, when they’re actually ripe, in August or September. I won’t ever buy tomatoes, except for when they’re in season.”

As for the other rooms in the house, Ted and Barry managed to find the perfect balance of vintage and modern furniture in their home. One wall may have the original wood furnishings that came with the house, and the other might feature an entirely new tile design.

“We live in a Victorian brownstone, but our furniture looks like it came out of Rod Stewart’s apartment circa 1974, and I love that. … It’s very much an acquired taste. … Some of it’s sort of brutalist and heavy, and some of it’s shiny and glassy and has mirrors in it,” the New York Times bestselling author continued.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Ted’s Brooklyn brownstone.