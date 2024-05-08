Pat Sajak is griping Ryan Seacrest‘s breakup with Aubrey Paige is proof the media mogul isn’t fit to succeed him as host of Wheel of Fortune, sources exclusively tell Closer.

The game show legend, 77, considers 49-year-old Ryan a cad for dumping model Aubrey, 26, after stringing her along for three years, an insider spills.

According to sources, Pat is still holding a grudge over being forced into retirement to make room on Wheel of Fortune for the popular American Idol emcee — and can’t resist taking shots at his replacement.

“Pat thinks Ryan is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” reveals the insider, who says Pat is warning folks — including longtime letter-turner Vanna White, 67 — to watch their backs.

“Pat prides himself on his old-fashioned values,” explains a source, who adds Pat believes his rival is an “overhyped punk” who “doesn’t know how to treat a lady right!”

But the insider says that’s all just sour grapes as Pat is “jealous” that Ryan has already won over Wheel‘s crew.