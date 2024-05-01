Kelly Ripa is ready to enjoy the summer weather with her husband, Mark Consuelos! The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost showed some skin in a new bikini photo shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 1.

Kelly, 53, rocked a green and tan bikini top in the beachside snap. Mark, also 53, was seen kissing his wife’s shoulder in the steamy picture. His shirtless torso was on full display.

The post was part of a tribute to celebrate Kelly and Mark’s 28th marriage anniversary.

“Squeezing 28 years into 10 pics is not possible, but you get the idea,” Kelly captioned the post. “Happy anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos ♥ So grateful to you for all the dreams come true.”

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Over on his page, Mark posted his own sentimental tribute to Kelly, including multiple glimpses at their wonderful life since their 1996 wedding.

“Forever thankful you decided to go on this crazy, beautiful ride with me. Happy 28th anniversary. Love you @kellyripa,” Mark wrote.

The couple, who share kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin, are no strangers to posting sexy photos together online. For a Christmas photo in 2023, Kelly opted not to wear pants, causing a massive debate online among her fans.

“Kelly forgot to put on pants,” one person wrote underneath the festive December 2023 photo, in which the duo wore matching shirts.

Other’s came to Kelly’s defense, pointing out the fact that it looked like she was wearing a bathing suit and spending time in a pool cabana.

“People!!!! It’s a swimsuit!!!’ Can’t you see the cabana in the background!!! and if it was underwear, it’s her Insta, she can post what she wants!! Good grief,” another comment read.

The duo also turned heads earlier this year when they attended the 96th Academy Awards on March 10. Kelly showed up in a completely see-through gown, while Mark looked dapper in a tuxedo. The following day, they hosted an episode of Live featuring celebrity interviews and special cameos.

America’s favorite swimsuit-wearing, talk show-hosting couple is always proving that they are unstoppable on TV and off.

“I find Mark utterly compelling, really interesting, super funny, and he’s bold in a way like nobody else. He says what’s on his mind. If he’s thinking it, he says it,” Kelly told Deadline last month. “I’ve done this a long time and oftentimes people will adjust their natural personalities to pander to what they think the audience wants to hear, and Mark will tell people what he thinks, and he doesn’t care if it’s not a popular opinion. It gives him an edginess that I think is really missing in the landscape today. Everybody’s so afraid to say anything, and Mark is unafraid to say exactly what he’s thinking.”