A loving family! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ children — Michael Consuelos, Lola Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos — are their world. Though they agree that they don’t have a favorite child, Kelly did say she has a special bond with Joaquin.

“I hope my other kids are not watching this but they’re not [easy to handle.] Here’s what: third kid is the best kid,” the TV personality joked on her talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan in July 2019. “They sleep, they do their homework, they pick their crap up off the floor. … They just know they’ve got to give you a break.”

Although Lola and Michael get on their mother’s nerves at times, Kelly will always support her kids no matter what. In fact, when Lola left for college, Kelly helped her daughter get settled into her dorm room at New York University. “She has four roommates so it’s quite crowded in there,” the mom of three explained on Live in September 2019. “[They] all just met, it’s all brand new. Scary and exciting … The room is so tiny, you just forget how tiny it is!”

Once it was time to say goodbye, Mark gave the teen some encouraging words of advice. “Don’t forget to get the syllabus, the syllabus is your best friend! Let the syllabus be your guiding light [and] time management is your friend.” he told his daughter.

However, the only thing that was on Lola’s mind was starting her new life at NYU. “There weren’t real tears but there were lots of ‘Don’t think I’m gonna be home before Thanksgiving because I’m not. I’m not gonna be home before Thanksgiving. You won’t see me before Thanksgiving,’” Kelly jokingly said while mimicking her daughter.

As for Michael, he’s living out his dream in New York, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t need his parents from time to time. When he guest-starred on his father’s TV show Riverdale, Kelly and Mark paid him a visit on set.

“Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale,” Kelly wrote in an August 2018 Instagram post. “However @instasuelos and I would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10 percent of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that.” Ha! Kelly is so funny.

Scroll below to meet Mark and Kelly’s three kids.