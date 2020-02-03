It’s game time! Super Bowl 2020 is right around the corner and everyone is already placing their bets to see who’ll win between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, our favorite part of the evening — besides the halftime show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — will definitely be the commercials.

Those ads always make us laugh, and we can’t wait to see what the companies do this year. Hopefully some of them will center it around the epic halftime performance. Fans are already saying they’re going to bring the house down!

Since it was announced J. Lo, 50, and Shakira, 42, will be performing, they’ve been giving a few hints about what fans can expect to see. “[It’s] very Shakira and very Jennifer,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer said during a press conference in Miami. “That’s what you’re going to get from the performance. It’s a lot of energy, it’s very entertaining. There’s heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It’s packed with a lot of awesome moments.”

This performance might go down in history as one of the best half-time shows ever! Not only will the two singers light up the stage, but they’ll be empowering women as well.

“This Super Bowl … the two teams that are playing, the Chiefs and the 49ers, are run by women,” Jennifer explained. “And then you got two women headlining the halftime show. That statement alone for me is empowering.”

“When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls of the world to be able to have that, to see that … two Latinas doing this in this country at this time … it’s just very empowering for us,” the “On the Floor” singer continued. “I’m very proud to be able to help set and push forth that message.”

Shakira also believes her performance will help uplift others. “Women, Latinas, and people of any ages,” she said. “I think that J. Lo and I are here redefining paradigms about age about race, about background. It doesn’t really matter where you’re from.”

Scroll below to see the best 2020 Super Bowl commercials starring your favorite stars!