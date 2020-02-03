Snacks, Sports and Fun! How Your Favorite Celebs Are Celebrating the 2020 Super Bowl With Their Kids

The Super Bowl is just another reason to party! In honor of the 2020 sporting game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, your favorite celebrity families are celebrating the annual event in the best way possible. Between scrumptious snacks, lavish celebrations and big money bets, there’s no doubt it’s one heck of a good time.

Some of your favorite famous families gave fans a glimpse inside their Super Bowl festivities as the game kicked off on Sunday, February 2. Chrissy Teigen showed off her fun-filled plans via her Instagram Stories as daughter Luna, 4, enjoyed their football party.

In some of the clips the Lip Sync Battle host, 34, shared, little Luna can be seen sporting a football-themed ensemble. The adorable tot — whom Chrissy shares with husband John Legend, as well as 1-year-old son Miles — could be seen running around with fellow party-goers as she participated in some of the party’s fun activities.

Busy Phillips also shared a photo from her Super Bowl festivities with her 6-year-old daughter, Cricket. The Busy Tonight host, 40, couldn’t help but brag about her 2020 Super Bowl commercial alongside a super cute pic of the mother-daughter duo wearing football-themed T-shirts.

“My excitement about this Super Bowl breaks down to 95% about our @olay commercial and #makespaceforwomen, 3% halftime show, 1% dips, 1% SPORTS!” the TV personality captioned her photo. “Cricket’s excitement is legit 100% rooting for the 49ers, which we have NO IDEA why or where it came from but we support her interests!!”



Besides the delicious food and fun times, fans and even celeb families couldn’t wait for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to take the stage during the Halftime Show. Prior to the highly anticipated performance, the Hustlers star teased fans about taking the stage alongside Shakira.

“[It’s] very Shakira and very Jennifer,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer said during a press conference in Miami. “That’s what you’re going to get from the performance. It’s a lot of energy, it’s very entertaining. There’s heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It’s packed with a lot of awesome moments.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see how your favorite celeb parents are celebrating the Super Bowl with their kids!