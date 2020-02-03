See All the Biggest Stars Cheer on the 49ers and Chiefs at the 2020 Super Bowl

Are you ready for some football?! The following celebrities were, as all of your favorite stars were hyped up to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Plenty of notable stars either made an appearance or saw the game on Sunday, February 2, as the world watched the two best teams in the NFL duke it out for the right to be called Super Bowl Champions. Aside from the Hollywood heavyweights in the crowd and around the globe, fans everywhere are eager to see Jennifer Lopez and Shakira entertain millions of people when they take on the half-time show in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Gloria Estefan — who is a big-time performer as well — revealed what everyone should expect from the highly-anticipated show.

“All the surprises [are] coming for us in the halftime show. I’m excited,” Estefan dished to ET on Tuesday, January 28. “They have a very short time to do what they’re gonna do, and to get on and off the field, so whatever you’re gonna see is gonna be action-packed top to bottom. There’s no time to lose, and there is a couple of fantastic performances. J.Lo and Shakira, plus whatever surprises may be there.” The singer — who served as the entertainment during the 1992 and 1999’s halftime shows — also offered up some advice.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

“You’ve gotta be on that A-game. It’s gotta be rehearsed. Everything is rehearsed, every inch of movement on that stage,” she explained. “So, it’s exciting. I’ve done it a couple times. It’s very high-pressure because if you do great, fantastic, billions of people [are] watching you. If you mess up, billions of people [are] watching you.”

Jennifer’s man, Alex Rodriguez, is pumped to his love give it all she got on stage. “So proud and SO EXCITED! Bringing it home! Going to set the #305 on 🔥,” the former ballplayer said via Instagram soon after word got out. “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥.”

We know all the stars below will be about it too!

Scroll on down to see all the famous faces watching the game!