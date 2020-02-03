The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Jennifer Lopez blew us away as she rocked the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 2. The iconic performer made her highly anticipated performance even more special as her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, made an appearance on stage!

The 50-year-old beauty stepped onto the field at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium halfway through the 54th annual Super Bowl following Shakira‘s performance. Jen was glowing as she donned a sexy black ensemble that featured gold embellishments and cut-outs. The “Jenny From the Block” singer accessorized her eye-catching look with sparkly gloves, gorgeous jewelry and long brunette locks.

As the beloved songstress sang some of her best hits including “Jenny From the Block,” “Ain’t That Funny,” “I’m Real,” “Waiting for Tonight” and tons others, Jen’s adorable mini-me joined her on stage. After she changed out of her black outfit and slipped into a stunning diamond-embroidered jumpsuit, Emme could be seen dancing and singing with her famous mama.

J. Lo first shared the news of her 2020 Super Bowl performance in a post on her Instagram in September 2019. “This is happening. 02.02.20,” she wrote at the time. Moments later, the Second Act star shared a promotional photo of herself and Shakira posing in front of a graphic that read “LIV Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show.” “Going to set the world on [fire],” she captioned the pic.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Jen gave fans a glimpse inside her long-awaited performance. “[One] week out from the #SuperBowl … can you tell we’re having fun!!??!!” the Grammy Award winner — who is engaged to Alex Rodriguez and shares 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony — captioned a super cute video of her rehearsals on January 26.

While performing at the Super Bowl is a huge accomplishment, the Hustlers actress said it means so much more than just another check off her long list of success. While chatting with Variety in November 2019, Jen explained why she couldn’t be more proud to take the Super Bowl stage.

“I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary,” she shared with the outlet. “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together.”

