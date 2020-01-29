The Super Bowl may still be a few days away, but fans are getting early looks at some of the commercials they will be seeing, including Ellen DeGeneres‘ Amazon ad with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

On the Wednesday, January 29 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian, 62, revealed the hilarious commercial that she and her love, 46, star in. The ad features the TV personality asking Amazon’s Alexa to turn down the thermostat, before asking Portia, “What do you think people did before Alexa?” We then proceed to go through a timeline of events of people living life without the popular device.

From a maid helping to lower the temperature of a fireplace, to a queen being entertained by a court jester, to even a pigeon carrier getting eaten by an eagle, who is then eaten by a dragon, various scenes show how exactly what life was life before good old Alexa came along. The ad concludes with Ellen and Portia bobbing their head to a song in their car.

It should not come as a surprise that the couple — who tied the knot in 2008 — appear on a TV ad together, especially since they are so close. “She’s fantastic, she’s very, very funny,” Ellen once told David Letterman on his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “She makes me laugh, which is really important.” The Game of Games star even touched on just how open Portia was she she learned of Ellen’s stand-up comedy special, Relatable.

“We’ve been together for 15 years and she had never seen me do stand-up, because I hadn’t done stand up in 15 years so when I made the deal, she was like, ‘Why are you adding this to your plate? You have so much going on, this is just going to be stressful,’” Ellen recalled. “But then when she saw me do stand-up, she just loved it and she went to every single performance and gave me notes … It was great because then she’d tell me if I did something one night a little bit better or if I missed, [she’d say] ‘You forgot to do this!’”

It is just wonderful to see what a fantastic team Ellen and Portia truly are!