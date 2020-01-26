We don’t know what daytime TV would be like without Ellen DeGeneres! She’s the queen of comedy and she’s won numerous awards for her great sense of humor. To date, the TV personality has won tons of Emmys and, at the Golden Globes, she was honored with the Carol Burnett award.

“I feel humbled and honored to receive this, she said in her acceptance speech. “The first person after Carol Burnett is quite an honor, so thank you so much. It’s a prestigious award and what I like most about it is I knew coming in that I would win. I mean, there’s nothing worse than sitting there like most of you, waiting and wondering if you’re going to win and politely acting like, I’m going to listen to everyone’s speeches.”

Ellen then got into the nitty gritty of her success. She jokingly credited all of her accomplishments to her non-existent husband and kids rather than wife Portia de Rossi.

“I feel like you’ve all really gotten to know me over the past 17 years. I am an open book and I couldn’t have done it without my husband Mark,” she said while the audience erupted in laughter. “Mark, you are my rock. Thank you for supporting me through this crazy journey. I know it wasn’t easy for you or the kids, Rupert and Fiona. Go to bed, I love you! That’s funny because they’re in college now. But the point is, you all know me. Obviously you know me or else you wouldn’t have laughed at all that.”

What did we tell you? She’s a riot! But Ellen’s speech didn’t end there. “I feel like we all think we know someone. There’s a connection when we watch someone on TV for as long as we are on TV. And that’s what it was like for me with Carol Burnett,” she continued.

“But the real power of television for me is that — not that people watch my show, but people watch my show and then they’re inspired to go out and do the same thing in their own lives, which is to make people laugh or be kind or help someone less fortunate than themselves,” Ellen added. “That is the power of television. I’m so, so grateful to be a part of it. Thank you so much, everybody.”

