Don’t tell Tracee Ellis Ross that she can’t show off her body at her age, because that’s exactly what she did recently — and she looks fantastic!

The Black-ish star, 46, took to Instagram on Friday, June 21, to share quite the bikini selfie with her fans. “SUMMER SUMMER SUMMERTIME — ready. Happy first day of summer. Solo vacation vibes,” the actress captioned a black and white photo showing off her super fit body.

Take a look at the picture below!

No surprise here, but her fans were loving the snap. “I’m ready to risk it all!!!! You go girl,” one person commented. Another added, “You are amazing!” Tracee, who is the second eldest daughter of music icon, Diana Ross, has always been confident and open about herself. In 2018, she shared with the world just how happy she is with her current relationship status.

“It’s sort of fascinating to be 45, and single, and childless,” the Girlfriends alum in an interview with InStyle magazine, before revealing how much people have scrutinized her life decisions. Since she never married, Tracee is constantly being judged by the media.

“These are very big and very personal questions that aren’t anyone’s business but that somehow, like the right to choose, become fodder for public conversation,” she said, adding that she’s “happy single” and “not at home crying about it.” Tracee has even pushed back against people who are always asking her if she will be having children anytime soon.

“I literally have said to people, for real, no joke, ‘Why don’t you just get out of my womb? Like, get out of my uterus. What are you doing in there? And why are you asking those questions? And what makes you think you can ask that?'” Tracee said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

It is clear that Tracee is happy with her life the way it is now — and we are so glad that she continues to live it up!