Shakira Will Always Love Her Kids No Matter ‘Whenever, Wherever’ She Is — Meet Sasha and Milan!

It doesn’t matter ‘Whenever, Wherever’ she goes, Shakira will always have a special place in her heart for her kids. She shares her two sons — Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5 — with her longtime boyfriend, Gerard Piqué.

The couple met in 2010 on the set of her “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” music video. Gerard, 32, appeared in the video as himself and it didn’t take long for the two to fall in love. Once they formed a family together, Shakira, 42, felt like her life was complete.

“For years I spent my life pressing pause on those things that are now my priority, like having a family. I pressed pause on that. Now, I hit play,” she previously told Billboard. “I formed a family, and it’s the most wonderful thing, the most important thing to me. And before, I used to be the center of my whole world and the beginning and the end, the alpha and omega of my whole world, and now my kids and my family are that one priority.”

However, life was anything but easy for the Colombian native after she welcomed her kids. The mom of two had to quickly learn how to balance her work and family life.

“I was in front of this white canvas and sort of panicking, and I was, at the same time, conflicted because I didn’t want to stop spending time with my kids,” she explained about experiencing writer’s block. “But I also wanted to attend to my own needs as a creator, as an artist, as a producer.”

Over the years, the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress has learned a lot from her children. One such thing being multitasking.

”Each one keeps me on my toes and forces me to educate myself further as I’m working to educate them along with their teachers,” she once said. “Everything is centered around them now. It’s a new dimension of love, at least for me, that’s indescribable. It’s also helped me be more disciplined overall about sticking to a schedule now, because you’re forced to prioritize. Before I was my own boss, but I have two tiny bosses to answer to now.”

Scroll below to learn more about Shakira’s two kids!