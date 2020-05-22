Congratulations! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their son Michael Consuelos‘ virtual college graduation in a very sweet way. After the 22-year-old finished up his last semester at New York University amid the coronavirus pandemic, the parents of three took to Instagram to give him a shout-out.

“And just like that, you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable,” Kelly, 49, wrote next to a photo of her and Mark, also 49, with their son on Thursday, May 21. “I love you with all my heart. #NYU #2020.” In the snap, the TV personality flaunted her “proud mom” tassel while Michael wore his graduation cap and NYU Tisch School Of The Arts shirt.

Instagram

“#Happy virtual graduation MJC,” the Riverdale star added in a separate Instagram post. “We are so proud of you. #Quarentinegraduation2020 we know it’s not what we all expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever.”

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host first celebrated her son’s graduation when she shared a throwback photo of Michael wearing his gown on May 15. “#Fbf 2016. Fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final exam in college,” she wrote. In the comments, Mark shared two flexed bicep emojis and Kelly’s friend Lucy Liu said, “Yay, Michael!!! I can’t believe time flew so quickly. What an amazing achievement for you both and for Michael!”

Now that Kelly’s son is a college grad, he can take the world by storm. So far, the Go, Diego! Go! star been helping his mom produce the end of her show, but it doesn’t seem like Michael likes that job so much. “I said to him, ‘Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You’ve got a job before graduation. That’s got to make you feel good,’” Kelly told her cohost Ryan Seacrest during the May 6 episode of their program. “He’s like, ‘Uh, yeah.’” Haha.

Don’t worry, Michael. You can do anything you want!