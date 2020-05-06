Is Michael Consuelos following in mom Kelly Ripa‘s footsteps? The beloved TV host revealed she gave her and husband Mark Consuelos‘ eldest son a job on her talk show, Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

The 49-year-old beauty shared the exciting news while chatting with cohost Ryan Seacrest about the topic of kids playing video games in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They won’t admit to this … but I think my kids are actually enjoying themselves,” Kelly said.

When Ryan, 45, asked his costar if Michael, 22, was a big fan of virtual gaming, she explained he’s had his hands tied with a new gig. Since Kelly’s been hosting Live! from the comfort of her home in quarantine, she said her college student has been picking up some of her slack.

“I mean really, if I’m being honest, he’s been producing my end of this show,” she confessed. “So he really is sort of working while he’s finishing because he’s set to ‘graduate’ from [New York University] … but I said to him, ‘Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You’ve got a job before graduation. That’s got to make you feel good.’ He’s like, ‘Uh, yeah.'”

Although working with the All My Children alum — who shares Michael and kids Lola Consuelos, 18, and Joaquin Consuelos, 17, with the Riverdale actor, 49 — sounds like a ton of fun, Michael jokingly shared his real thoughts about helping produce his mom’s award-winning talk show.

“Breaking news: Michael Consuelos wanted me to tell you, Ryan,” Kelly said during Live!, “that he is most certainly not enjoying his time in quarantine.” LOL!

It seems Kelly has really been relying on her brood in quarantine. Besides getting help from Michael behind the camera, the Hope and Faith actress admitted she’s been using some of Lola’s beauty products while stuck at home.

“All of my clothes, all of my hair products and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on,” she shared during an episode of Live! in late April. ”I keep putting on my daughter’s self-tanner, thinking that will help.”

Kelly also said on top of wearing all of her “daughter’s clothes,” Lola’s been helping perfect her mom’s hairstyles for the show. “My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” she explained during a previous episode in April. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie … and my daughter did my hair!”

We bet Kelly feels so lucky to have her kiddos!