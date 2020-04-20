Desperate times call for desperate measures. While Kelly Ripa chatted with dancer Tiler Peck on Instagram Live, she revealed she’s been using her daughter’s makeup products to host her talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on,” she joked on Sunday, April 19, about not having any makeup products at home. ”I keep putting on my daughter’s self-tanner, thinking that will help.”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kelly, 49, and her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, have been working from home. “I realized it was such a blessing to have this place to keep everything,” she added. “So now I’m just in an 18-year-old’s self-tanner and workout clothes.”

During their conversation, Kelly also revealed her daughter Lola has been helping her pick out her wardrobe, even though they have a different sense of style.

“What I have in our storage closet is bathing suits for summertime,” she said. “I had a one-piece and I put it on and my daughter said, ‘Do yourself a favor and do not wear that on Instagram. I know that right now [you think] it’s great, but later on, I promise you will hate it.’”

During the pandemic, Lola, a freshman at New York University, has been staying at home with her mom and dad, Mark Consuelos. While enjoying the extra time she gets to spend with her family, Lola has been doing her best to help Kelly prepare for her show. The teen even lent the former actress some of her clothes for Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“It’s gone there,” Kelly joked on the Tuesday, April 14, episode of Live. She also said Lola has been doing her hair in very creative ways. “My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” Kelly said. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!”

Thank goodness Kelly has Lola around!