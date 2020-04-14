When Ryan Seacrest confessed he was “running out of things to wear” while virtually hosting Live With Kelly & Ryan amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly Ripa revealed how much she could relate. The TV host dished she’s been desperately stealing items from 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos‘ closet while hosting the talk show at home in quarantine.

“I’m now in my daughter’s clothes,” Kelly, 49, admitted during the morning show’s episode on Tuesday, April 14. “It’s gone there.”

On top of borrowing pieces from the teenager’s wardrobe, Kelly dished she’s also been relying on Lola when it comes to her ‘do. “My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” the All My Children alum explained while showing off her sexy beach waves. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie … and my daughter did my hair!”

In late March, Lola made a surprise appearance alongside her famous mama during an at-home episode of Live. While chatting with the American Idol alum, 45, the brunette beauty revealed exactly how she was feeling about being in lockdown with her mom, dad Mark Consuelos and brothers Michael Consuelos, 22, and Joaquin Consuelos, 17.

“It’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola pleasantly shared. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”

However, the college student immediately shot down Ryan’s suggestion of the mother-daughter duo jumping on the Tik-Tok bandwagon — and even Kelly agreed. “Are we going to see your mom and your dad doing a TikTok video with you over the weekend?” the TV personality asked.

“No,” the Hope and Faith actress quickly replied, before Lola hilariously chimed in, echoing, “Thank god, no.” The doting mom of three jokingly added, “You have a better chance of doing a TikTok video with Lola than we have of doing a TikTok video with Lola — that I can guarantee you.” LOL!

Since the coronavirus pandemic became widespread in the U.S., Kelly hasn’t held back when it comes to her struggles with coping. During the April 8 episode, the fitness guru tearfully divulged she wasn’t “talking to two of” her kids.

“I’m not going to lie, OK? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids,” she emotionally confessed. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven’t gotten to hug my parents … I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents.”

We hope Kelly and her family are staying strong through this quarantine!