Fun in the Sun! See all the Fabulous Places Kelly Ripa Has Vacationed to With Her Family

If only we could vacation like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos! The pair have practically traveled everywhere with their kids Michael Consuelos, Lola Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos and they’re not done yet.

Together, the family of five have gone to some amazing places like Canada, Corsica and Mexico. On February 21, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host even shared a sweet throwback photo of Mark and the kids in Hawaii in 2001. Clearly, traveling the world is one of their favorite things to do as a fam.

In December 2019, Kelly and Mark went to Colorado together to ring in the New Year — and they even brought Joaquin along for the ride. “End of vacation with #daddy always bitter sweet,” the TV personality captioned a photo of her and her husband on the last day of their trip. Luckily for Lola, her parents didn’t post that many embarrassing photos online.

While Kelly and Mark love documenting their experiences on social media, the teen isn’t afraid to call them out for showing too much PDA. She recently slammed them for being “repulsive” and having no sense of style, but to Kelly that just means she’s doing her job right.

“She just feels that what I wear is embarrassing and awful. But then I think that means that I’ve gotten something right,” the talk show host previously explained to People. “I don’t think your teenage daughters should like what you’re wearing.”

For Mark, it’s a different story. “She’s cool. She’s really cool. She’s always been cool,” he said about the teen. “I do ask her for advice sometimes. You know, she’ll let us know if something’s bad.”

Unfortunately, it may be harder for everyone to travel together in the future because Mark and Kelly are becoming empty nesters. Michael is already living in Brooklyn pursuing a career and Lola is a freshman at New York University. However, Kelly plans to embrace her alone time with Mark!

“We’re going to be totally naked,” she hilariously told People in a recent interview. “At all times. We are going to change the locks. People are like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna miss the kids.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know, I wanna experiment with it. See how that goes.’”

Sounds like a plan to us! In the meantime, scroll through the photos below to relive all the fabulous places Mark, Kelly and the kids traveled together on vacation.