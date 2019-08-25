It seems like Kelly Ripa is still having a tough time dealing with her daughter, Lola, heading to college, as this time she shared a photo of her kissing her now grown child farewell.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, August 25, to post the snap showing her embracing her only daughter. “The nest is getting roomy … ” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost captioned the pic. Many fans tried to console the TV personality, as they headed to the comments section to respond.

“The days are long but the years are short,” one fan said. Another added, “So precious … next stage of life, and so exciting.” Even Lisa Rinna — who recently sent her own daughter Amelia away to college — chimed in with some crying faces emoji. Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, shared the same photo on his own Instagram too.

“2 down … 1 to go …,” the Riverdale actor, 48, captioned it. Lola isn’t the only child that Kelly and Mark share, they also have two boys — Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. This farewell post comes just two days after the All My Children alum confessed to getting quite emotional at Lola flying the coop.

#tbt 2001 from your christening to college. In the blink of an eye,” Kelly wrote alongside a throwback photo showing she and Mark holding their baby daughter. “I’m not crying. You’re crying. Actually Daddy’s sobbing.” The happy couple have always been quite open about the strong relationship and bond they have with their three children — even reminding them what’s truly important in life.

“It’s a cliché, but beauty is really something that comes from the inside,” Mark, 48, explained to People, “and our kids get that.”

“They’ve been to enough photo shoots and been on Instagram long enough to know how much can be faked and filtered and altered and so they aren’t fooled by what a picture tells you you should look like. That’s not real beauty,” Kelly added.

It’s so amazing to see how much love Kelly and Mark have for their kids!