Anyone with grown kids knows what’s it’s like to experience seeing your child flying the coop — and Lisa Rinna had to deal with her daughter Amelia heading to college.

The 56-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of her youngest child, 18, getting ready to leave the nest and start her college career. “And just like that they take flight,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote alongside a pic of Amelia surrounded by house items. Take a look at the post below!

People were quick to head to the comments section to respond to the post. “I hope you chose waterproof mascara today,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Spread your wings and fly! Congratulations.” The Melrose Place alum shares Amelia and another daughter, Delilah, 21, with her husband, Harry Hamlin.

Lisa and Amelia have been getting in some one-on-one time together recently — the pair attended the BeautyCon event and both shined.

Lisa and Harry — who tied the knot in 1997 — must be quite proud of the daughters they’ve raised, and of how hard they’ve worked to stay a strong couple. “Lisa and I are of the same mind. When you get married, you get married,” Harry, 67, once said while on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family on April 8. “So we have a very functional relationship and we respect each other and listen to each other and admire each other and we let each other be. We’re not helicopter husband and wife.”

He added, “I have no idea why opposites attract but we are completely and utterly opposite. But I love to cook and she doesn’t, so we all get fed as a result of that. I have no interest in pop culture and she does so whatever I know about pop culture I get from her.”

What a great family!