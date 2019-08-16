There’s nothing like those summer days! Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, took some time to take in the city sights, as they were both spotted hanging out in Soho.

The 56-year-old and her man, 67, were taking a break from their busy schedules to take a stroll through New York City. The Melrose Place alum was seen in a dark-colored tank, matched with black and grey camouflage tights. On the other hand, the actor went with a blue shirt and dark jeans. Both sported some shades and kept a low profile.

The couple aren’t strangers to going out and about, as they are also sometimes seen with their daughters — Delilah, 21, and Amelia, 18. In fact, the four even work together! “The business we started with the clothing company, our clothing company is really where her heart lies, I think, ‘cause [Lisa] is a fashionista and she loves fashion, as do my children,” Harry explained while on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family. So great!

