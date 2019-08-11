Just some mother/daughter bonding! Lisa Rinna and her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, stepped out recently to attend BeautyCon — and to remind us that they are spitting images of each other!

The 56-year-old was spotted at the event in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 10. She was joined by her youngest child, 18, as the pair both shined while on the pink carpet. Lisa went the satin leopard print jumpsuit route, matched with some black heels. On the other hand, Amelia wore a white satin top and skirt.

Lisa took to Instagram to comment on the event, as she shared a snap of she and her daughter, and said, “Mother Daughter Day at @beautycon!”

This isn’t the Melrose Place alum’s only child — she also has a 21-year-old named Delilah Belle. She shares both girls with her husband, actor Harry Hamlin. The family of four is quite close with each other, even working together in their own company. “The business we started with the clothing company, our clothing company is really where her heart lies, I think, ‘cause she’s a fashionista and she loves fashion, as do my children,” the Mad Men star one said while on the set of Hallmark‘s Home & Family on April 8. So great!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Lisa and Amelia out and about!