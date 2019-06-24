So cute! Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt looked happier than ever as they were spotted out and about on Saturday, June 23. The Maleficent actress and her 10-year-old daughter couldn’t help but beam their infectious smiles while shopping in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old beauty — who is also the mom of Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne’s 10-year-old twin brother, Knox — took time out of her day to enjoy some quality bonding with her youngest daughter. Although her big brood is enough to keep her busy, Angelina’s schedule got a lot more hectic after accepting the position as the newest contributing editor for TIME magazine.

On June 19, after the outlet announced the exciting news that the beloved actress will be writing an article every month for the publication, which will primarily focus on “displacement, conflict and human rights.” Considering Angelina has been in show business for decades and reeled in plenty of accolades over the years, we have no doubt that the proud mama will still make just as much time for her family.

Scroll down below to check out pics from Angelina and Vivienne’s sweet outing!