Do not adjust your eyes, what you’re about to see are some of the most notable celebrities in Hollywood … and their lookalike kids!

There are plenty of children that don’t exactly look their folks, of course, but the following famous parents happen to have kids that are exact doppelgängers. One of those stars is Elizabeth Hurley, who was shared a photo featuring her and her son Damien Hurley — and they’re just twins!

“Happy 17th Birthday to my heavenly @damianhurley1,” the model captioned the post on April 4th, which also included photos of her only child in his younger years. “No one could have brought me more joy. You have made me a very proud mama.” So sweet!

“He’s your double Elizabeth! Fab genes. He looks just like you,” one fan said in the comments section. So true!

Scroll on down below to see other notable celebrities and their lookalike kids!