Is it hot in here or is it just us? On Thursday, March 12, Kelly Ripa shared a throwback photo of her Italian vacation with husband Mark Consuelos to Instagram. But instead of posting a snap of the beautiful scenery, she shared a pic of her hubby lounging in the pool with his shirt off.

“#Tbt. Last summer in Puglia. Something to look at other than that bottle of hand sanitizer,” the 49-year-old jokingly penned the caption while referencing the need to wash your hands due to coronavirus.

“Wow,” Andy Cohen wrote in the comments, and Mark, 48, thought he looked good too. The dad to three kids — Michael Consuelos, 22, Lola Consuelos, 18, and Joaquin Consuelos, 17 — shared a heart emoji on Kelly’s post, which was liked over 112,000 times. However, this isn’t the first time the TV personality has gushed over her spouse.

On Wednesday, February 26, the blonde beauty shared a sexy video to Instagram of Mark working out. “How about a little #workoutmotivation for the extremely thirsty,” she penned the caption with a few flame and splashing sweat emoji. The All My Children alum also used the hashtag, “daddy,” so her fans would know her sweet nickname for him. It’s safe to say that Kelly finds her hubby extremely attractive. She also adores the type of relationship they have after being married for 23 years.

“We encourage each other,” the former actress told People in February. “I hate when people say this — because it sounds so dumb — but we are best friends and we love each other and we like each other and we’ve got these beautiful, amazing kids and we feel very fortunate to have found, in this great big world with all these people, we’re just two kids. He’s from Italy, I’m from South Jersey, what are the chances we would find each other?”

Mark feels the same way. “I’m crazy about my wife,” the Riverdale actor told Fox News that same month. “It’s nice to be married to your best friend. … She’s also really patient and really tolerant. I think that’s a big key to the success of our long [marriage]. We’ve been married forever!”