Talk about a dose of reality. Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have of course been very successful in their careers, but now that their eldest son Michael is out on his own, he is dealing with adulthood worries for the first time ever.

The 49-year-old appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, October, 23, and opened up about how Michael, 22, is doing out on his own. “He lives in Brooklyn, in Bushwick,” the TV personality explained to the late night host, 51. “He loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and is chronically poor. I don’t think he’s ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.” It’s been so rough for the young man that according to his mom he’s been waiting for his yearly Halloween cash gift from his grandparents.

“He’s called three times, like, ‘Has the Halloween envelope arrived?’ because he needs to take the subway to get [it] just so he can have electricity,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost revealed. “He’s experiencing being an adult.”

The All My Children, alum, and Mark, 48, also share two more kids — Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16. Aside from Michael, the happy couple’s only daughter is also out of the house — she recently moved into her dorm room at New York University. “We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],'” Kelly recently said during an episode of her popular ABC program.

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

“The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one,” Kelly explained on-air. “I just assumed that, you know, I was just gaining weight from nursing. I was that one person who was gaining weight from nursing. So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.”

Any parent that watches their nest get a tad lighter knows the feeling, but we know Kelly is all about helping her children gain some first-hand experience in the real world!