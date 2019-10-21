Although it seems like Kelly Ripa has her hands full as host of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, the beloved TV personality just took on a new gig — and it’s all thanks to her eldest child, Michael! Kelly opened up about her new job on social media on Sunday, October 20, and shared a photo while reuniting at film school with her 21-year-old son.

“When your son gives you a job … 💕🎬💫👁,” the 49-year-old beauty wrote, adding the hashtags, #filmschool, #tvshow and #producer. Along with her caption, Kelly shared the cutest selfie of her and her handsome college student.

Although fans were dying to know details regarding her’s latest project, Kelly’s Instagram followers couldn’t help but point out the shocking resemblance between her son and husband Mark Consuelos. “I really had to do a double-take, he looks so much like his father!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “It’s crazy how much he looks like his dad!” A third chimed in, writing, “I legit thought that was Mark!”

We bet the proud mama was thrilled to reunite with her eldest son considering Kelly — who is also the mom of 18-year-old Lola and 16-year-old Joaquin — gushed about her family when her daughter headed off to college this past fall. The All My Children alum opened up about the bond she realized her children shared after Lola left for New York University this past August.

“We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],'” Kelly gushed to cohost Ryan Seacrest during an episode of Live! in September.

“The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one,” she continued. “I just assumed that, you know, I was just gaining weight from nursing. I was that one person who was gaining weight from nursing. So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.” Aww!

While Lola enjoys her newfound freedom at college, we can’t wait to hear more details about Kelly and Michael’s upcoming collaboration!