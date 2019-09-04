What a moment. Kelly Ripa has been quite open about her thoughts and feelings now that two of her children have flown the coop, but now the TV personality is revealing something that she realized when she was saying goodbye to them.

Earlier this week, the 48-year-old took a moment during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ripa to discuss what it was like to say so long to her daughter Lola, 18, as she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, helped her into her New York University room. “We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],'” the All My Children alum said on air.

Aside from Lola, the happy couple also share two sons — Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. “The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one,” Kelly revealed. “I just assumed that, you know, I was just gaining weight from nursing. I was that one person who was gaining weight from nursing. So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.”

While Kelly was understandably emotional, the Riverdale actor, 48, did find some time to give his youngest child educational advice. “Don’t forget to get the syllabus, the syllabus is your best friend! Let the syllabus be your guiding light [and] time management is your friend,'” the blonde beauty recalled her love saying.

It is no surprise to hear that this family is very close — Kelly and Mark are also so happy to see the people their children grew up to be.

“[They] are extremely proud of how their children turned out,” a source close to the pair revealed to Hollywood Life. “Kelly always dreamed of having a daughter and loves how close she and Lola are. Kelly is a very hands-on mom and can be strict at times, especially with Lola because of how beautiful she is, but she trusts her kids implicitly.”

We know that the family will all see Lola very soon!