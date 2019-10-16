Lookin’ good, lady! Kelly Ripa proved age is only a number as she recently shared a new, gorgeous makeup-free selfie. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host had her flawless skin on full display as she posted a pic of her makeup-less face while getting her hair done.

“Blondish. A new series maybe? Coming this fall to #abc,” the 49-year-old beauty hilariously joked in her caption on Tuesday, October 15. In her pic, the iconic TV personality can be seen giving a subtle smile while getting her signature blonde hair done by celebrity stylist Ryan Trygstad.

Moments after sharing the stunning selfie, Kelly’s fans flooded her comment section with messages regarding her youthful appearance. “Even with no make-up on and dye in your hair, you still somehow look amazing!” one fan wrote. Another echoed, “Always perfect!!!” Even Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, couldn’t help but gush over the blonde beauty. “You’re very pretty,” he sweetly wrote.

It seems like Kelly has a little more time on her hands nowadays considering her daughter, 18-year-old Lola, is officially off to college. At the time she and Mark, 48, were dropping their little girl off at New York University in August, the beloved All My Children alum opened up about getting used to the emptier nest.

“I’m not crying. You’re crying. Actually Daddy’s sobbing,” Kelly — who also shares kids Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 16, with the handsome Riverdale actor — wrote in an Instagram post prior to Lola’s college farewell.

Getty Images

Around the time Mark and Kelly parted ways with their gorgeous daughter, the proud mama opened up about the bittersweet experience. “We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],'” she revealed on Live! in early September.

“The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one,” she continued. “I just assumed that, you know, I was just gaining weight from nursing. I was that one person who was gaining weight from nursing. So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.”

We bet nothing will ever get in the way of Kelly, Mark and their amazing family!