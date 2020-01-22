Uh-oh! Kelly Ripa revealed her youngest son, Joaquin, suffered a broken nose during a recent wrestling match. During the Wednesday, January 22, episode of Live! With Kelly & Ryan, the famed TV host dished how her 16-year-old son endured an injury to the face moments before taking home the win at the Mayor’s Cup in New York City.

“He took a knee to the nose,” Kelly, 49, shared with cohost Ryan Seacrest and viewers, noting Joaquin was wrestling with one of his “good buddies” when he suffered the hit. “He was fine,” insisted Kelly, who attended the prestigious wrestling event alongside husband Mark Consuelos.

Instagram/KellyRipa

It wasn’t until the couple — who tied the knot in 1998 and share Joaquin, as well as kids Michael, 22, and Lola, 18 — noticed that their son’s injury might have been a little more serious than they initially thought.

“From our point of view, it looked like he got poked in the eye,” the All My Children alum explained. “I was like, ‘I get it, that hurts, sometimes your eye won’t open.’ But we were like, ‘OK, Joaquin. For heaven’s sake, pull yourself together.’ And I was saying, ‘See? He’s an actor.’ Because he was [covering his face]. It was very dramatic!” LOL!

Kelly and the Riverdale star, 48, then noticed a medic head out to Joaquin on the mats. “I was like, ‘What is going on?'” she recalled. “I tried to zoom in on my cell phone, I tried to zoom in, but even that I’m not really seeing much. And then they’re rubbing him. We’re still on the stands. And we’re like, ‘What? Why are they rubbing him?’ What we don’t know that we can’t see is that he’s bleeding and they’re wiping the blood off of him.”

Instagram/KellyRipa

Luckily, Joaquin was medically treated and returned to the mat moments later. Despite succumbing to the nasty nose trauma, Kelly revealed Joaquin snagged the victory — which marked his first win following two losses, according to the world cup’s website.

Although Joaquin may not have performed as well as he’d hoped, the adorable teen was all smiles as he posed for photos alongside some friends. Proud mom Kelly shared the super sweet snapshots to her Instagram following her son’s match.

“You win some, you lose some and sometimes you get a tampon shoved up your nose,” the iconic TV host jokingly captioned her post. Ha!

Here’s to hoping Joaquin feels better soon!