We want more! Jessica Alba and 8-year-old daughter Haven looked more adorable than ever as they showed off their dance moves in a new TikTok video. The Fantastic Four star shared the quick clip on Saturday, March 14.

“Just over here doing @TikTok while staying inside,” Jessica, 38, captioned her video post, pointing out that she and her family were staying inside amid the current worldwide coronavirus pandemic. “Havie was creative director on this one.”

In the short clip, Jessica and her mini-me can be seen dancing along to the cover of “Knock Knock” by late artist Mac Miller. The Sin City actress donned a gorgeous, makeup-free face as she and her sweet youngster rocked out in sweatpants.

Jessica’s fans were blown away by the mother-daughter moment as they flooded her comments section with tons of compliments. “Great job, Havie! You guys are too cute!” one fan gushed. Another added, “Good stay-in entertainment 👏.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Oh, wow! Such a mini you.”

Earlier this year, Jessica shared a much longer TikTok video of her and Haven. The Honest founder — who is also the proud mom of daughter Honor, 11, and son Hayes, 1, with longtime husband Cash Warren — shared a clip of her and her middle child dancing on February 16.

“Me and my @TikTok,” the doting mom wrote alongside the clip of them busting a move to “Zay-Toven” by hip-hip artist $$MG. The beloved actress and her little girl perfected the most impressive dance in sync with the catchy hit.

MEGA

Besides sharing the most heartwarming moments with her family, Jessica couldn’t seem more proud of her three kids by the way she gushes about them. In fact, the actress-turned-business mogul has credited her children for giving her the confidence to embrace her body.

Jessica previously confessed to InStyle magazine that she “was insecure” about her image in her early Hollywood days. “I felt like I needed to be someone I wasn’t in order to be accepted. I allowed other people’s ideas of who they thought I should be to define me.”

However, nearly everything changed since the Golden Globe nominee gave birth to her brood. “I have three children. They’ve exploded my body, and I’m cool with it,” she revealed during the interview in August 2019. “And I know I’m smart. I don’t care what everybody else thinks. I’m good, girl. I’m good.”

We can’t wait to see Jessica and Haven’s next TikTok video!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.