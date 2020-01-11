If you were wondering just how crazy Jessica Alba is about her husband Cash Warren, look no further than her recent birthday post to him.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, January 10, to post a video montage of her family, including her love, who turned 41. “My @cash_warren 41st Bday. It’s been incredibly fun making memories my love. Yu are as sexy as ever,” the businesswoman wrote alongside the clip. “Your 40’s will be the your best decade yet!” Take a look at the post below!

People were head over heels for the message, as they responded in the comments section. “Thank you for sharing. This is beautiful — love your story!” one fan said. “What a lucky guy,” another added.

The happy pair tied the knot in 2008. They share three kids — daughters Honor, 11, and Haven, 8, and son Hayes, 2. Jessica has always been about her family — she once revealed how she knows she has all of them in her corner. “I have a great support system, and a great husband,” the actress told Us Weekly in an interview.

She also praised her spouse, saying, “We try to support each other. I help out as much as I can. It’s nice to have someone who can just listen and be there for you and cuddle.” Aside from focusing on her family, Jessica also has quite the career. However, she has confessed that she never felt very confident in Hollywood.

“I felt inferior saying I was an actress without being classically trained,” she explained to Health magazine. “It took me a while to find my confidence. I may not be the best actress ever, but do I have my moments? Definitely!”

“When I was younger, I thought I wasn’t smart. I didn’t have a conventional or higher education,” she continued. “Now, after starting a business, I feel OK with identifying myself as smart.” Jessica is a founder of The Honest Company — it is all about selling healthy baby and beauty products.

It is always great to hear that Jessica and her family are doing well. We can’t wait to see what’s next for her!