He did it! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ 22-year-old son, Michael Consuelos, is officially a college grad. Kelly, 49, celebrated her son’s big milestone when she took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 20, to show off her “proud mom” tassel.

“This kid! #NYU #2020,” Kelly wrote alongside the snap cozying up to her son. Since schools have closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Michael wasn’t able to have a big graduation with the rest of his peers.

Instagram

Nonetheless, Kelly still noted how proud she is of her son while sharing another throwback photo of Michael wearing his gown with his dad and 17-year-old brother, Joaquin, by his side. “#Fbf 2016. Fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final exam in college,” the TV personality said on May 16 with the same number of purple heart emojis. “Congratulations Michael! You’re a virtual graduate. Literally! #classof2020 #NYU.”

Before he graduated, Kelly got her son a job on Live With Kelly and Ryan. She revealed the amazing news during the May 6 episode of the program. “I mean really, if I’m being honest, he’s been producing my end of this show,” the former actress confessed to her cohost Ryan Seacrest. “He really is sort of working while he’s finishing because he’s set to ‘graduate’ from [New York University.]”

Although some people would leap at the opportunity to work with Ryan and Kelly on their show, the doting mom admitted her son could care less. “I said to him, ‘Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You’ve got a job before graduation. That’s got to make you feel good.’ He’s like, ‘Uh, yeah.’” LOL.

If that wasn’t enough, Kelly jokingly revealed how her son feels about working on Live! “Breaking news: Michael Consuelos wanted me to tell you, Ryan,” she said with a laugh, “that he is most certainly not enjoying his time in quarantine.”

Now that he has a job, Kelly doesn’t have to worry about her son experiencing “extreme poverty” in NYC. When Michael was living in Brooklyn, the talk show host said her kid was finding out the hard way what it means to be an adult, but thanks to his parents he was able to get by just fine.

Looks like Michael is learning what life is like as a college grad!