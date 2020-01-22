It seems like Kelly Ripa‘s daughter Lola got a little bit too wild with her debit card, as her famous mom recently had to shut it down for quite the reason.

During the Tuesday, January 21, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the 49-year-old revealed that she wasn’t exactly aware of something about Lola, 18. “I didn’t know our daughter had Postmates,” she said. “She’s at college and we signed her up for a meal plan, cause we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program.”

Postmates is all about having couriers deliver food to you, but let’s just say it’s not very cheap. “But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school so she was ordering Postmates,” the TV personality continued. “Here’s what would happen. She would order the $7 salad but it would cost $25 dollars to have it delivered three blocks in New York City.” And because of that, Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, had to make a change.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Oh we shut down that debit card account she had,” Kelly revealed.

Aside from Lola, Kelly and Mark also share two sons — Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. The famous couple have been open in the past about their kids. They once touched on the fact that they get quite the feedback from their only daughter when it comes to fashion.

“We have nothing to do with it literally because she’s mortified by everything we put on,” the blonde beauty told People of Lola being embarrassed of her parents. However, she can also be quite helpful. “I do ask her for advice sometimes,” the Riverdale actor, 48 told the outlet. “You know, she’ll let us know if something’s bad.”

“She doesn’t even bother with me,” Kelly added. “She just feels that what I wear is embarrassing and awful. But then I think that means that I’ve gotten something right. … I don’t think your teenage daughters should like what you’re wearing.”

While Lola is away at college at the moment, it’s good to hear that she and her folks are still having a ton of memorable moments between them — we can’t wait to hear more stories from them!